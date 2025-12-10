Watch CBS News
Fire in Galloway Township, New Jersey, leaves man seriously injured, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A man was airlifted to a Philadelphia hospital after he was seriously injured in a fire at a Galloway Township, New Jersey, home Wednesday morning, police said. 

The fire happened just before 4 a.m. on the 100 block of Waterview Drive, according to police. 

Police said officers arrived at the scene and found the man, who owned the home, and pulled him from the burning property. He was taken to Temple University Hospital's Burn Center by helicopter. He's being treated in the intensive care unit, according to police. 

The fire is under investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and Galloway Township Police. 

