Fire in Galloway Township, New Jersey, leaves man seriously injured, police say

A man was airlifted to a Philadelphia hospital after he was seriously injured in a fire at a Galloway Township, New Jersey, home Wednesday morning, police said.

The fire happened just before 4 a.m. on the 100 block of Waterview Drive, according to police.

CBS News Philadelphia

Police said officers arrived at the scene and found the man, who owned the home, and pulled him from the burning property. He was taken to Temple University Hospital's Burn Center by helicopter. He's being treated in the intensive care unit, according to police.

The fire is under investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and Galloway Township Police.