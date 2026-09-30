Crews battle fire near Essington Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia

Firefighters are working to put out a fire in a building in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene on the 6600 block of Essington Avenue just after 1 p.m. The fire was under control by 2:11 p.m., according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Video from Chopper 3 shows several firefighters working to douse the flames from multiple angles.

CBS News Philadelphia

It's unclear whether anyone was hurt. The cause of the fire also remains unknown.