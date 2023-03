Fire destroys large home in Little Egg Harbor Township

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A large fire in Little Egg Harbor Township destroyed a home Monday afternoon. The fire happened along Harvest Way, around 2 p.m.

The house was destroyed and a neighboring home was also damaged.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

No word on how the fire started.