Fire breaks out in West Philadelphia multipurpose rowhouse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A multipurpose rowhouse in West Philadelphia caught fire on Friday. The fire department responded to an address near 52nd and West Stiles Street around noon.

The fire broke out in a house with a ground-floor business and tenants above, fire officials say.

Authorities say they found heavy fire on the second floor when they arrived. They also say they rescued one person from that floor.

The fire department tells CBS Philadelphia that this was an all hands of deck situation with 60 Philadelphia Fire Department members responding to the fire – including firefighters, medics, chiefs and support personnel.

Officials say that two people received medical attention, one of them was taken to a hospital.

PFD members rescued one person and provided EMS care for two people today at this West Philly fire, which took about 45 minutes to place under control. pic.twitter.com/kdjXNQztWE — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) January 13, 2023

The fire was placed under control around 1 p.m.

The Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the cause of the fire.