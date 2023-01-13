Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire breaks out in West Philadelphia multipurpose rowhouse

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Jan. 13, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Jan. 13, 2023 (AM) 02:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A multipurpose rowhouse in West Philadelphia caught fire on Friday. The fire department responded to an address near 52nd and West Stiles Street around noon. 

fire-breaks-out-in-west-philadelphia-multipurpose-rowhouse.jpg

The fire broke out in a house with a ground-floor business and tenants above, fire officials say.

Authorities say they found heavy fire on the second floor when they arrived. They also say they rescued one person from that floor.

The fire department tells CBS Philadelphia that this was an all hands of deck situation with 60 Philadelphia Fire Department members responding to the fire – including firefighters, medics, chiefs and support personnel. 

Officials say that two people received medical attention, one of them was taken to a hospital.

The fire was placed under control around 1 p.m.

The Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the cause of the fire.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 2:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.