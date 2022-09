Fire at Pennsylvania farmhouse kills at least four people, officials say

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A family tragedy at a Western Pennsylvania farmhouse. A fire in Delaware Township has claimed the lives of at least four people.

Investigators say they are looking for more victims.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, which started Friday morning.