Fighter jets scrambled, flares fired after planes violate Trump airspace over Bedminster, New Jersey

Fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a civilian plane Sunday after it entered restricted airspace over President Trump's property in Bedminster, New Jersey, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said, one of seven aircraft to violate the airspace over the weekend.

Three civilian planes flew in the restricted airspace Saturday, and there were four more violations on Sunday, including one that was intercepted by fighter aircraft, NORAD said in a statement.

Flares were deployed to get the pilot's attention, NORAD said on social media, and the plane was safely escorted out of the area by NORAD aircraft.

"The flares – which may have been visible to the public – are employed with the highest regard for the safety of the intercepted aircraft and people on the ground," NORAD said in a separate statement. "Flares burn out quickly and completely and there is no danger to the people on the ground when dispensed."

According to the president's schedule, Mr. Trump was at Bedminster on Sunday and scheduled to leave Sunday evening for the White House.

NORAD, which noted previously that 11 aircraft violated the same airspace over July 4 weekend, urged pilots to pay attention to Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) issued by the FAA.

"Ignorance is not a defense," NORAD warned before the weekend when announcing the airspace restrictions.

The command routinely issues temporary flight restriction (TFR) zones for Mr. Trump's Bedminster retreat as well as his property at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Air Force fighter jets have also intercepted civilian aircraft flying in the temporarily restricted airspace over Mr. Trump's Florida home this year, after the president took office on Jan. 20.