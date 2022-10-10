Fetterman, Oz hit campaign trail in Southeastern Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We are now less than a month away from election day. The Pennsylvania candidates for U.S. Senate continue stumping along the campaign trail before voters go to the polls on Nov. 8, 2022.

On Sunday, Republican Mehmet Oz made a stop at the Italian American Heritage Festival in South Philadelphia.

He told supporters, if elected, he will fight to bring high-paying jobs to the city.

Doctor Oz also said he will work alongside Democrats to tackle problems across the state.

Meanwhile, Democrat and current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman rallied supporters in Bristol, Bucks County.

Lt. Gov. Fetterman said he will work to eliminate the filibuster in the senate and raise the federal minimum wage if elected.

Oz and Fetterman are scheduled to debate later this month.

