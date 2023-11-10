Philadelphia favorite Federal Donuts expanding to Las Vegas, changing name

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia favorite is expanding outside of the region and changing its name too.

Federal Donuts will be adopting a new name in the new year: Federal Donuts and Chicken.

The doughnut shop also plans to open a new location early next year at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas.

"Attention Vegas: Stray from the Everyday as Federal Donuts & Chicken makes its official West Coast expansion to Red Rock," the casino posted on Instagram. "From award-winning restaurateurs Chef Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook, guests of Federal Donuts & Chicken can enjoy their Hot Fresh donuts tossed in custom sugar & spice blends, their delectable flavors of glazed Fancy donuts, and of course the hand-battered fried chicken – like their famed Chicken Sandwich."

The casino said Federal Donuts and Chicken is expected to be open in time for Super Bowl LVIII, which is airing on CBS.

Federal Donuts first opened in 2011 in South Philadelphia by Solomonov, a James Beard Award winner, Cook and three others. The chain now has 11 locations in the area, including at Citizens Bank Park and Wells Fargo Center. Customers can even schedule the Federal Donuts food truck for events online.

In the 2022 Netflix movie "Hustle," Adam Sandler played Stanley Beren, a scout for the Sixers. The movie was shot around Philadelphia, and made several local references throughout -- like Ishkabibble's -- but Sandler's character also wore a Federal Donuts red crewneck sweatshirt.

The shop offers creatively flavored doughnuts, fried chicken and coffee.