FDA recalls plant-based butter over E. coli and mold concerns

The Food and Drug Administration issued a voluntary recall of hundreds of cases of butter shipped to New Jersey and several other states over contamination concerns, including E. coli.

Miyoko's Creamery's European Style Salted Plant Milk Butter, distributed from Boise, Idaho, is being recalled due to possible yeast, mold and E. coli contamination, according to the FDA advisory.

The FDA issued the recall on Oct. 23 for 1,304 cases of six-packs of 8-ounce butter sticks, with a net weight of 3 pounds.

The cases were shipped to New Jersey, Maryland, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

It is unclear whether anyone has become sick from eating the butter.