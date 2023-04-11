FBI warns people to stay away from free charging stations

FBI warns about using free charging stations FBI warns about using free charging stations 00:28

MIAMI - The FBI is warning people to beware of free charging stations commonly found at malls, hotels, and airports because they could become victims of "juice jacking."

According to the FBI, hackers have figured out how to use public USB ports to install malware and monitor software on devices like cell phones and tablets. The malware may lock the device or steal private information such as passwords, addresses, and banking information.

They advise people to carry their own chargers and use a regular outlet instead.