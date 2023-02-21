FBI Special Agent fatally shoots dog in Rittenhouse Square: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An FBI Special Agent fatally shot a dog in Rittenhouse Square on Monday night, authorities said.

The dog's owner and witnesses watched in horror.

The shooting happened on the 1500 block of Spruce Street just before 8 p.m.

Philadelphia police are looking into the dog's death. Neighbors say they were frightened after they heard the shot so close to their homes.

Officers blocked off a small area on the 1500 block of Spruce Street Monday night after the FBI said a special agent shot another dog.

People who live nearby say they heard commotion and knew something wasn't right.

"As I was coming up to the window is when I heard the bang," a man said. "I didn't really see exactly what was going on, but I heard the bang, saw what I presume to be the woman shooting the dog and then I kind of was like, "Yeah, lemme duck for cover.'"

The FBI says the agent shot an aggressive dog and they take all shooting incidents involving the agents and task force very seriously.

Philadelphia police say she was walking her dog in the area when she told them another dog started attacking her dog. That's when police say she shot and killed the dog at 7:45 at p.m. Monday.

Witnesses say they watched the deceased dog's owner try to desperately comfort her dog.

"As I came closer there was a lot of commotion and the woman was laying on the floor sobbing with the dog, and at that point, I kind of ran inside for a little bit," Krisa Halasy said. "By the time I came back out the police had shown up, they lifted the dog into a car and people were trying to figure out what happened."

People who live in the area stood outside for hours trying to learn more.

Those who live nearby say this was frightening.

"It's just kind of like, OK, I live across the street from that," a man said. "What if people were walking by?"

Neighbors devastated over the dogs death. Police say no one was injured.