Police seek tips in 2006 fatal hit-and-run of nun in Northeast Philadelphia

Police are renewing efforts to solve a 20-year-old hit-and-run that killed a nun in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police said Sister Paul Mercedes Perreca was killed in a hit-and-run on Jan. 9, 2006, at the intersection of Cottman Avenue and Hawthorne Street.

According to police, the Immaculate Heart of Mary nun was struck while walking to church shortly before 6:30 a.m. by a vehicle making a left turn on Hawthorne Street. Police said the driver briefly stopped a block away but then fled the scene. They said no attempt was made to help Perreca, who died from her injuries.

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help with information about a red Ford F150 pick-up truck seen in the area or undergoing repairs in January 2006.

Philadelphia Police Department

Police said the truck is a two-tone red 1987 to 1989 Ford F15 red pick-up truck. They said it has silver running boards with "F O R D" on the tailgate and an 8-foot bed with no toolbox or ladder rack at the time of the incident.

Police said the truck left the scene of the crash with a missing or broken front driver-side amber lamp.

"Despite the passage of time, investigators remain committed to identifying the driver responsible and providing closure to Sister Paul Perreca's family, friends, and former students," the police department said in a news release. "Sister Paul Mercedes Perreca was a prominent figure in the local community, serving as a dedicated eighth-grade teacher at St. Martin of Tours School. Her death left a profound void in the parish and the lives of the many students she mentored."

Police said the Citizens Crime Commission is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in Perrcea's killing.