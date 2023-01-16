Fatal car crash at Temple's Health and Science Center campus
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A deadly crash, involving a sports car, happened on the Health and Science Center campus of Temple University on Monday morning. The driver crashed at Broad and Ontario Streets shortly after midnight and ended up on the sidewalk, police say.
Authorities say the driver was thrown from the car and died at the scene.
Police say the driver was likely speeding.
