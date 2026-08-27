Family of Fanta Bility, girl killed by police in Pennsylvania in 2021, pushes for more officer training

A grieving family is marking five years since a deadly police shooting outside a high school football game in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, and continuing the push for changes to police firearms training.

The tragic incident occurred on Aug. 27, 2021. Police were responding to a shootout between a 15-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man near a crowded high school football game. Upon hearing the gunfire, three Sharon Hill police officers fired their weapons toward a car they believed was involved.

One of their bullets struck and killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility, who was leaving the game with her family.

"Sometimes I can be very sad if I think about my daughter," Fanta's mother, Tenneh Kromah, said.

The three Sharon Hill police officers involved in the shooting, Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan and Devon Smith, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and were sentenced to five years of probation.

Kromah said she wants to make sure another family does not experience the same loss, which is why she's supporting House Bill 1604, also known as Fanta's Law.

The legislation would require police officers in Delaware, Bucks, Montgomery and Lancaster counties to complete quarterly firearms training or face administrative leave.

In addition to mandatory training, officers would have the opportunity to undergo simulation training at least twice per year to better prepare them for on-duty confrontations.

The bill has stalled in Harrisburg since it was first introduced in summer 2024, but supporters announced Thursday it is now scheduled for a vote on the House floor in October.

"I'm so excited to hear ... they're taking care of the law," Kromah said. "I'm so happy for that."

The bill would still need to pass the state Senate before it could reach the governor's desk. State Rep. David Delloso, who is sponsoring the legislation, said the goal is to make sure officers are prepared to use their firearms safely, particularly in chaotic situations.

"No one wants to be in a position where their training isn't second nature and bad things happen to civilians and communities," Delloso said.

While Kromah continues to push for changes in police training, she is also working to keep her daughter's memory alive through the Fanta Bility Foundation, which provides school supplies to children in need.

"I think about my daughter every single day," Kromah said. "And this law will help protect other families."