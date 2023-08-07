Watch CBS News
Family Service of Bucks County holds back-to-school backpack giveaway

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) - A local non-profit is helping families get ready to head back to school with a backpack giveaway.

The giveaway will be held Monday, Aug. 7. at Family Service of Bucks County along Cornerstone Drive in Langhorne.

Employees and volunteers will be filling backpacks with school supplies for kids in our area.

The giveaway runs from 10 a.m. until noon.

