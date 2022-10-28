Watch CBS News
Family hopes to recreate viral video from 2008 Phillies parade

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Child from viral video during Phillies 2008 parade joins CBS3 14 years later
Child from viral video during Phillies 2008 parade joins CBS3 14 years later 03:36

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the Fightins back in the World Series, we wanted to bring back a viral moment from 2008. Will Gregg went viral during the Phillies parade on Broad Street 14 years ago. 

He's all grown up now and joined CBS3 with his family on Friday morning. 

Will says if there's another parade on Broad Street he plans on going back to the same location to recreate the scene. 

phillies-viral-video.jpg

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 

October 28, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

