Driver crashes into Northeast Philadelphia Family Dollar store, police say

A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a Family Dollar store Sunday in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The car was "driven entirely" into the store on the 600 block of Foulkrod Street, according to Philadelphia police. The driver, who owns the vehicle, was removed from the car and taken to the hospital by medics.

No customers or staff members at the store were hurt in the crash, police said.

The car was heavily damaged and was inoperable after the crash, according to police.

An inspector from the Department of Licenses and Inspections evaluated the building's structural integrity. Crews were at the scene later Sunday, boarding up the building.

Northeast detectives are investigating this incident.