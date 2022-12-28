Falls Bridge will be closed Thursday for an inspection
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A heads up for drivers in Philadelphia: If you normally drive over the Falls Bridge, you need to find a detour Thursday.
The bridge will be closed between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Drive for an inspection.
The road closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Your best alternate routes are City Avenue, Roosevelt Boulevard or the Strawberry Mansion Bridge.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.