Falls Bridge will be closed Thursday for an inspection

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A heads up for drivers in Philadelphia: If you normally drive over the Falls Bridge, you need to find a detour Thursday.

The bridge will be closed between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Drive for an inspection.

The road closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Your best alternate routes are City Avenue, Roosevelt Boulevard or the Strawberry Mansion Bridge.