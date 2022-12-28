Watch CBS News
Falls Bridge will be closed Thursday for an inspection

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A heads up for drivers in Philadelphia: If you normally drive over the Falls Bridge, you need to find a detour Thursday.

The bridge will be closed between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Drive for an inspection.

The road closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Your best alternate routes are City Avenue, Roosevelt Boulevard or the Strawberry Mansion Bridge.

CBS3 Staff
First published on December 28, 2022 / 4:51 PM

