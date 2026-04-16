Faith-based 5K race taking over Boathouse Row in Philadelphia

This weekend, a different kind of race is taking over Boathouse Row.

The Whealthy Meet Up 5K is more than just miles and finish times — it's a faith-based event centered on wholeness, healing, and community connection.

Organizers say the goal is simple: move with purpose.

"We build this race to help people come and show up and focus on presence and purpose," co-founder Mariah Dubose said.

The event was created by three women inspired after running monthly 5Ks — now turning that passion into something bigger.

Along with the traditional 5K, participants can also choose a one-mile option, and organizers emphasize that everyone is welcome — whether you run or walk.

At a time when many are searching for hope, the mission behind the race feels especially timely.

"Right now it's a time where people are not feeling as hopeful … and there are things to be more optimistic about," Dubose said.

Beyond fitness and faith, the race also gives back.

Proceeds will support the unhoused community in Philadelphia, adding a deeper layer of impact to every step taken along the Schuylkill River Trail.

So far, more than 100 people have already registered, with organizers expecting that number to grow ahead of race day.

The "Whealthy Meet Up 5K" kicks off Saturday at 8 a.m. at Boathouse Row.

Whether you're chasing a goal or simply showing up, this race is about more than crossing the finish line.

It's about community, connection, and moving forward together. You can head to this website to register and learn more about the event.