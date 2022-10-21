15-year-old boy found shot in Fairmount: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was found shot in Philadelphia's Fairmount section on Thursday night, police say. Authorities found the boy suffering from gunshot wound to his upper left thigh at the intersection of Poplar Street and Poplar Drive at around 8:45 p.m.

The boy was taken to Temple Hospital and placed in stable condition, according to police.

No weapons were recovered, according to police.