Watch CBS News
Crime

15-year-old boy found shot in Fairmount: Philadelphia police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was found shot in Philadelphia's Fairmount section on Thursday night, police say. Authorities found the boy suffering from gunshot wound to his upper left thigh at the intersection of Poplar Street and Poplar Drive at around 8:45 p.m.

The boy was taken to Temple Hospital and placed in stable condition, according to police. 

No weapons were recovered, according to police. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 10:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.