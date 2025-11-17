Facebook, Instagram users say accounts were wrongfully suspended for 'child exploitation'

A Bucks County small business owner says she's losing money after being locked out of her social media accounts.

Monica Montone, who owns her own gym in Doylestown, Bucks County, said Meta suspended her Facebook and Instagram business accounts for one of its most serious violations — but she insists she did nothing wrong.

She contacted In Your Corner for help and we found she's far from the only one.

Meta accused Montone of violating their community standards on child sexual exploitation, abuse and nudity. She said she was stunned to get the notification in October because it couldn't be further from what she posts regularly.

Montone called the allegations, "completely untrue, and in my eyes, is quite sickening."

She said she relies on her social media pages to connect with current and potential future clients.

"Ninety-five percent of my business comes from Facebook, specifically the local community groups like Doylestown, Chalfont, Warrington," she said. "So people will go on and say, 'Hey, who's a good friend, who's a good personal trainer,' and they would recommend me."

Montone appealed her suspension, but Meta has no direct number — only automated systems that often dead-end.

"I spent way more time than I should have trying to get this back," she said. "Maybe it's different if it's just a personal page, but this is my business."

Account bans aren't new. They're one of the most common complaints submitted to In Your Corner. But more Meta users are reporting being suspended for breaching the platform's community standards on child exploitation without any explanation and no way to talk to a real person to fix it.

Nearly 50,000 users who say they've been wrongly banned have signed this online petition. Many blame Meta's AI moderation filters.

CBS News Philadelphia asked Meta about its enforcement and appeal process but didn't get a response. Previously, the company has publicized that AI is "central to its content review process," and can detect and remove posts before anyone reports it.

"I think there was a glitch in the AI, that somehow their filter was messed up, that I got flagged for something that obviously I didn't do," Montone said.

For Montone, the timing couldn't be worse. She just reopened after renovations and her running her annual Christmas gift drive for local kids in need.

"I want to let other people know that this is a thing, you didn't do anything wrong, and Meta needs to hear about it," she said.

After our interview with Montone she said she suddenly had access to her accounts again, but still no explanation for why they were flagged in the first place. She said she worries it could happen again.

If it happens to you, appeal it right away because you have a limited window to do so. You might also have luck filing a complaint with your state's attorney general's office, which is something Montone did.

Some users have also reported success subscribing to Meta Verified, which can get you access to a real human for help. But you have to pay and it's not a guarantee. Other users have reported they still couldn't get the help they needed.

Looking for help with a consumer issue? Click here to submit your complaint to In Your Corner.