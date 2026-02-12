12 employees evacuated after possible explosion, fire at New Jersey manufacturing building, officials say

A dozen people were safely evacuated from a manufacturing building that caught fire after an apparent explosion in Burlington Township, New Jersey, Thursday night, officials said.

Burlington Township Fire Administrator Stephen Fazekas said an explosion was reported just before 9:30 p.m. at the American Custom Drying manufacturing building at 109 Elbow Lane. Heavy fire broke out on the second and third floors.

Initial reports indicated employees were inside the building at the time of the explosion and were trapped. However, when emergency crews arrived, no one was trapped and all twelve employees were accounted for, officials said.

Due to the chemicals inside the building a hazmat situation was declared.

CBS News Philadelphia

Chopper 3 was over the scene, where crews could be seen extinguishing parts of the building that were left burned after the apparent explosion.

Fazekas said the second floor of the building sustained significant damage and there is no chemical threat to the community.

It is unclear what caused the possible explosion and no one was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.