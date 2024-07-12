Exclusive: Ex-Philadelphia union heavyweight John Dougherty opens up about prison sentence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In between downpours, John Dougherty talked about his federal prison sentence of six years. After all, I've covered the man for close to a decade.

Hours of trials and hearings, search warrants, public raids by federal agents and his many charitable endeavors.

"It was a difficult day," Dougherty said. "It was a day of relief. As soon as I got home, as you very well know, took my tie off, threw my jacket."

Dougherty said he and his wife, Cecelia or "Celie," as he calls her, had water ice in a Center City park. People stopped the former union heavyweight to offer support.

Our interview was interrupted a few times.

"That's all day, every day," Dougherty said.

His five years of prosecution, two trials and convictions on bribery and fraud, in some instances have seemingly had little effect on his reputation. He said 1,000 text messages came in as a judge handed down his punishment.

Holden: "Lot of support?"

Dougherty: "It's ridiculous."

Holden: "You know, are you taken aback by that?"

Dougherty: "Well there are people in here I didn't know I had affected them or that we had a relationship."

Holden: "I couldn't see you when the sentence came down, what was your reaction?"

Dougherty: "I thought it was fair. Nobody wants to be incarcerated."

Holden: "You were bracing for more?"

Dougherty: "No, I thought we were in that area."

But federal prosecutors have long described Dougherty as a man who violated trust and abused his power. They wanted him to serve 14 years.

Even Dougherty's brother, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty, was in the courtroom.

Holden: "What did it mean for you to see him there yesterday?"

Dougherty: "It was powerful. My whole family, it was powerful."

But talk of power, this man has lost much. His job. Perhaps large parts of his reputation and soon, his freedom.

"I always looked at it as a workplace hazard," he said. "If you were effective, you would draw attention, if you raise money and affected elections, you would draw attention."

Dougherty is scheduled to report to prison on Sept. 4.

His attorney requested housing at a facility in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. That determination will be up to the Bureau of Prisons.