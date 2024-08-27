Excessive heat warning Wednesday in Philadelphia area, evening storms possible

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a three-week stretch without a single high temp at or above 90 degrees in the Philadelphia region, we hit that number for the 31st time this year on Tuesday. Even more heat will build in the region Wednesday as temperatures soar into the low to middle 90s with feels-like temperatures likely ranging from 100-103 degrees. Late in the day Wednesday all the heat and humidity will help fuel the chance for showers and storms through the evening hours.

The record high on Wednesday is 99 degrees, set in 1973. We'll be much closer to that than the normal high of 84 degrees.

CBS News Philadelphia

Some of the storms Wednesday afternoon and evening could become severe, with damaging winds being the primary concern. Right now, the storms look to move out of the Poconos and into Lehigh Valley during the late afternoon and early evening and toward the Delaware Valley into the evening hours. The most active timeframe right now is between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. as a line of storms moves across the area.

The combination of the dangerous heat and humidity has prompted a NEXT Weather Alert Day on Wednesday to help keep you and your family safe and prepared for the potentially impactful conditions.

CBS News Philadelphia

The threat for severe weather will then weaken as the storms continue to track southeast into Wednesday night.

The storms Wednesday afternoon will be ahead of a cold front that will sweep through the region to usher in more seasonable conditions for the second half of the week. Highs on Thursday and Friday will struggle to get out of the 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

By Saturday, another storm system will bring the chance for scattered showers and storms to the region. These storms will be most likely through the afternoon and may linger overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Your last unofficial day of summer, Labor Day, is looking dry but trending cool, with high temps topping out in the upper 70s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: High of 96, low of 71, heat, p.m. storms

Thursday: High of 78, low of 72, clouds, some sun

Friday: High of 77, low of 63, clouds, some sun

Saturday: High of 82, low of 66, scattered storms

Sunday: High of 84, low of 71, clearing

Monday: High of 79, low of 68, partly cloudy

Tuesday: High of 75, low of 55, partly cloudy