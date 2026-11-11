Former Uber driver sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison for raping Villanova student

A former Uber driver was sentenced to prison time this week after he was accused of raping a Villanova University student in her dorm room two years ago.

Court records show 28-year-old Mirvan Dinler of Trappe, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison Monday on a felony rape charge.

Dinler pleaded no contest to the charge.

Mirvan Dinler. Delaware County District Attorney's Office

Authorities said Dinler drove the student home to Hovnanian Hall on the school's campus before the assault occurred during the overnight hours of Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, into Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

An affidavit of probable cause detailed more about the incident. The student, who was 21 years old at the time, told detectives she had met up with some friends for a birthday celebration and headed to a club in North Philadelphia when she began to feel sick.

After arriving at the Philly club, she called a ride back to Villanova. Friends waited with her until Dinler arrived in a Toyota Prius.

Back on campus, Dinler was seen on security footage entering the residence hall. The student was later shown the security footage and identified him as the man who assaulted her.

Dinler later encountered a resident assistant and told them he was trying to collect a fee from the woman. The woman said she cracked the door of her room and handed her phone out. Dinler then used her phone and Venmo account to pay $150.

As part of the conditions of his sentencing, Dinler was ordered to stay away from the Villanova campus and to never seek employment with a driving service.

Uber said it banned Dinler after receiving a report of the crime.