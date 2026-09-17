Suspicious package prompts evacuation at Philadelphia City Hall, police say

No device was found inside a suspicious package that prompted an evacuation at Philadelphia City Hall on Thursday, police said.

Authorities said a police K-9 detected a suspicious package inside City Hall.

Vincent Thompson, communications director for Council President Kenyatta Johnson, said between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., a suspicious package was found inside the council caucus chamber. He said Johnson is safe in another location.

Philadelphia police investigated the package and determined it did not contain a device. No injuries have been reported, and a spokesperson said the mayor is OK.

The caucus chamber is a room councilmembers use to meet before going into session.

This is a developing story and will be updated.