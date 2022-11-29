Search for man wanted in Norristown murder intensifies

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help to find a suspect wanted for gunning down a man along a busy street.

Eugene Ware, 41, is facing first-degree murder charges for a shooting that happened last Monday.

Ware is considered armed and dangerous.

A witness says around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21, he and his daughter were driving down the 900 block of Main Street in Norristown minutes after a 35-year-old was shot just feet from a busy SEPTA stop and across from a church.

"Me and my family just moved in down the street," the man said. "We just saw all the commotion afterward, all the policemen that were out here."

According to a criminal complaint, police say Ware fired at least two shots striking Tyrone Guy in the lower body.

"I saw them put the guy into the ambulance," the man said.

Guy was transported to Einstein Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Along with two shell casings, police found three cellphones at the scene. One of them was still recording, believed to belong to Guy.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office released images from the video showing their suspect, identified by his distinct tattoos along a red and white emblem on his jacket, which was traced back to a clothing company Ware is associated with on Instagram called Roc Get It Done.

"I'm from the area so I know a lot about the violence out here," the man said.

Ware is currently on parole for possession of a firearm and has multiple prior arrests in both Philadelphia and Norristown.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Norristown police or the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.