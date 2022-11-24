Watch CBS News
Crime

Philadelphia man wanted for Norristown murder: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia man wanted in connection with Norristown murder
Philadelphia man wanted in connection with Norristown murder 00:21

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man is wanted in connection with a murder in Norristown. Police say Eugene Ware shot and killed Tyrone Guy during an argument on West Main Street Tuesday night.

Detectives identified Ware as a suspect after officers found Guy's cellphone and found he had recorded the shooting.

If you see Ware, you are asked to call 911.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 7:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.