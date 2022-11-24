Philadelphia man wanted for Norristown murder: police
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A Philadelphia man is wanted in connection with a murder in Norristown. Police say Eugene Ware shot and killed Tyrone Guy during an argument on West Main Street Tuesday night.
Detectives identified Ware as a suspect after officers found Guy's cellphone and found he had recorded the shooting.
If you see Ware, you are asked to call 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.