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Prisoner missing after escaping from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police sources say

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
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Alexandra Simon,
Ross DiMattei
Ross DiMattei
Ross DiMattei comes to Philadelphia from KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, where he anchored and reported for more than two years. He is most proud of his interview with then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, extensive reporting on Las Vegas' economic recovery from COVID-19, and breaking news coverage of George Floyd protests in Las Vegas, for which he won a regional Emmy Award.
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Ross DiMattei

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A person in police custody escaped from Penn Presbyterian Medical Center Tuesday morning, sources tell CBS News Philadelphia.

Officers have been focusing their search for the male prisoner from 37th to 38th and Baring streets in the city's West Powelton section. The prisoner reportedly still has a handcuff on one arm.

Video from Chopper 3 showed police searching residential properties in the West Philadelphia neighborhood, walking around backyards and going in and out of homes.

Officers, some dressed in tactical gear, were seen scaling fences in the area. Police K-9s and drones were also deployed in the search.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to police for more information on why the person was in custody and how he managed to escape.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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