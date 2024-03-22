Escaped Pennsylvania prison inmate Isaiah Tilghman arrested in Philadelphia, US Marshals say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - An escaped prisoner from western Pennsylvania was arrested in Philadelphia on Friday, according to U.S. Marshals. Isaiah Tilghman, 33, was captured around 11 a.m. in the 3300 block of Aramingo Avenue in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood.

Tilghman escaped from Blair County Prison, located in Hollidaysburg, on Dec. 3, 2023, after he was arrested on drug-related charges and parole violations. Logan Township police said on social media at the time that a notice from the Blair County Prison Board said Tilghman was un-sentenced. He has since been charged with escape, flight to avoid apprehension and related charges.

U.S. Marshals said Tilghman was seen in Kensington earlier in the week.

On Friday, Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force agents saw Tilghman in the 1800 block of East Schiller Street and followed him to Planet Fitness at 3300 Aramingo Ave. He was arrested around 11 a.m. after he left the gym, U.S. Marshals said.

"This arrest was a result of Fugitive Task Forces in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, diligently working together, to capture a dangerous escapee," Robert Clark, supervisory deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force, said. "The Marshals Service is unequivocally the best in the business at finding people who do not wish to be found and this arrest reinforces that fact."

U.S. Marshals said Tilghman is currently being held in Philadelphia and will be moved back to Blair County to face charges.

Three days after the escape, U.S. Marshals said agents in Philadelphia located a red Ford F-150 truck similar to a truck Tilghman allegedly stole in Blair County. Investigators believe Tilghman switched the plates on the truck on or around Tuesday, Dec. 5.

U.S. Marshals recovered the red pickup in the 2600 block of South Front Street with a stolen tag in Port Richmond on Dec. 15.