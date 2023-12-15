Stolen truck used by escaped prisoner Isaiah Tilghman found in Philadelphia: US Marshals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A red pickup truck believed to have been stolen by an escaped prisoner from western Pennsylvania was found in Philadelphia, U.S. Marshals said Friday. Isaiah Tilghman, 33, escaped from Blair County Prison, in Hollidaysburg, on Dec. 3.

U.S. Marshals said the red Ford F-150 was recovered in the 2600 block of South Front Street in South Philadelphia with a stolen tag from Port Richmond.

Tilghman was incarcerated on narcotics charges and parole violations. In a Facebook post by the Logan Township Police Department, a notice from the Blair County Prison Board said Tilghman was un-sentenced.

Hollidaysburg police are asking for help finding a man who escaped from the Blair County Prison. (Photo: Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department/Facebook)

The Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force said on Dec. 6, agents in Philadelphia located PA license plate ZNR-994 on the 3500 block of Belgrade Street in Port Richmond on a red Ford F-150 truck, a similar vehicle to a 2011 F-150 police believe Tilghman stole out of Blair County.

Pennsylvania tag ZKA-1062 was taken from the truck found on Belgrade Street, and the Marshals Service said investigators believe Tilghman switched the plates on or around the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 5.

U.S. Marshals posted on the social media website X on Friday, Dec. 15, that the pickup truck had been found.

Tilghman is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and has multiple tattoos on both his arms. The U.S. Marshals said his last known address was on the 6200 block of Dickens Avenue in Elmwood Park.

Anyone with information can contact 1-866-865-8477 or submit a tip online.