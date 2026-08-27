Pennsylvania teacher arrested for creating child pornography, federal officials say

An elementary school teacher in the Philadelphia suburbs has been arrested and charged with manufacturing child pornography, federal officials said.

Eric Sanville, 39, of Norwood, Pennsylvania, was arrested Thursday. Sanville is a teacher at Gwynedd Square Elementary School in the North Penn School District in Montgomery County, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

The teacher was immediately placed on leave and prohibited from being on district property or contacting students, North Penn officials said in a statement posted on the school system's website.

Sanville allegedly used a messaging app to entice two 8-year-old girls to engage in sexually explicit behavior and record it.

Investigators do not believe any North Penn students were involved, district officials said. Authorities also do not believe Sanville used district technology in the alleged crimes.

The district is cooperating with law enforcement, officials said.

Sanville had his first court appearance Thursday and is expected to remain in federal custody pending indictment and trial. If he's convicted, he faces 15 to 30 years in prison.