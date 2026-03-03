Equal Rights Amendment tour kicks off Women's History Month in honor of New Jersey suffragist Alice Paul

Take a step back in history, and inside the childhood home of Alice Paul. Nestled in Mount Laurel, the National Historic Site has become the Alice Paul Center for Gender Justice.

"Alice Paul was a suffragist, a feminist and one of the key political strategists of the 20th century," Rachael Glashan Rupisan said.

Paul helped lead the charge in securing the 19th Amendment, which granted most women the right to vote in 1920.

"She then co-authored the Equal Rights Amendment in 1923, and she advocated for its full passage until she passed away in 1977," Rupisan said.

On Tuesday, a small Saxon Roadster, driven by two women, made a stop at the center to help kick off Women's History Month.

The women inside are driving for equality, and taking a similar route Paul did across the country more than 100 years ago.

"We started out in Manhattan like they did in 1916, and they went down to Philadelphia and Princeton and Washington DC," said Jeryl Schriever.

The journey then was to energize supporters for the 19th Amendment. The goal this time is to raise awareness and activate supporters about the Equal Rights Amendment. The ERA guarantees equal rights regardless of sex. It has been fully ratified, but not signed into the Constitution.

"So being here and saying, 'Alice, we can do this, we're still working with you,' it's pretty exciting," Schriever said.

The women are driving to keep Paul's legacy alive on their tour through 25 states, and the center is highlighting the work already done and the continued quest towards equality.

"It brings the next generation to the forefront and inspires them to pick up the torch and carry it forward for this cause," Rupisan said.