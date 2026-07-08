EMR Recycling in Camden, the site of several fires, can reopen under certain conditions, judge rules

A judge ruled Wednesday that EMR Recycling in Camden, New Jersey, may reopen under certain conditions.

EMR has been shut down for more than a month, and more than a dozen fires have happened at the recycling facility.

A Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday afternoon after a short hearing. The city argued the scrap metal facility is putting neighbors' and families' safety in jeopardy. The ruling comes one day after Camden City Council unanimously voted against allowing EMR to reopen.

EMR's attorneys argued they have lost millions since their license was suspended, and they've had to lay off more than 300 employees.

The case went to court after the City of Camden suspended EMR's license last month after a major fire on May 29. The judge said the city did not follow state and municipal rules in doing that, and the temporary suspension for the recycling facility has been lifted.

But the judge said EMR must comply with certain criteria before being able to turn the shredder back on.

EMR will have to prove the new fire suppression system is fully operational and working.

The city said there have been at least 12 fires at the scrap metal facility over the past five years. Neighbors have complained of health and quality of life issues.

EMR said the fires are caused mainly by lithium-ion batteries not being discarded properly.

Although this isn't exactly what the city wanted, city leaders said it's still a win.

"It's a step, it's not obviously the total thing we wanted, but it shows that we're going to fight," Camden City Councilmember Arthur Barclay said. "It's not over. We're going to obviously explore anything that we have to explore."

The ruling is a temporary injunctive relief for EMR. Camden said it will have inspectors on site to make sure the recycling facility is doing everything properly.

The case will go back to court Aug. 17.