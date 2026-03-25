Emmaus High School student found with loaded gun, Lehigh County DA says

A high school student in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania, is facing felony charges in juvenile court for allegedly bringing a loaded gun into school Wednesday, according to the district attorney and police.

The incident happened at Emmaus High School shortly before 10:30 a.m. in Emmaus.

A loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol was found on the student during a search in an unrelated incident, District Attorney Gavin Holihan and Emmaus Police Deputy Chief Bryan Hamscher said in a news release.

The gun appeared to be a ghost gun because it did not have a serial number and wasn't bought "through the normal course of firearms commerce," Holihan and Hamscher said.

Police said the student did not make any threats or brandish the gun and no one was injured during the incident.

Police said they're not identifying the minor.