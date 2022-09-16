Emergency roadwork causing traffic nightmare for drivers on Interstate 95 in Chester
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Emergency roadwork is causing a major impact on the Friday night commute. Chopper 3 was over the scene on Interstate 95 in Chester.
Traffic is at a standstill on southbound I-95 because of the emergency roadwork.
The problem is in the area of Kerlin Street, but traffic is backed up seven miles, all the way to the airport.
It's also causing a ripple effect for drivers heading south on the Blue Route.
PennDOT tells Eyewitness News the emergency construction could last through Saturday morning.
Drivers should avoid the area.
