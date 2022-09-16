Watch CBS News
Emergency roadwork causing traffic nightmare for drivers on Interstate 95 in Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Emergency roadwork is causing a major impact on the Friday night commute. Chopper 3 was over the scene on Interstate 95 in Chester. 

Traffic is at a standstill on southbound I-95 because of the emergency roadwork. 

The problem is in the area of Kerlin Street, but traffic is backed up seven miles, all the way to the airport. 

It's also causing a ripple effect for drivers heading south on the Blue Route. 

PennDOT tells Eyewitness News the emergency construction could last through Saturday morning.

Drivers should avoid the area.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 6:13 PM

