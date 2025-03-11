Delaware Valley Tesla owners express concerns amid reports of vandalism, protests against Elon Musk

Nick Melillo plugged in his Tesla for the first time on Monday at a Supercharger, just a day after purchasing it. But even as he enjoys his new ride, Melillo is well aware that Tesla's name is at the center of growing controversy.

"What I am most worried about is what I've seen on the news," he said.

Tesla has become a flashpoint for political debate, with showrooms and vehicles reportedly being vandalized across the country. Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the incidents in a March 9 post on X.

Protests against Musk and his role in President Donald Trump's administration have erupted nationwide, including at the dealership in Cherry Hill.

Tesla Takedown 3/8/25 We were 450 people strong today from outside the Tesla location in Cherry Hill, NJ. Boycott Tesla! #teslatakedown Indivisible Guide Posted by Cooper River Indivisible on Saturday, March 8, 2025

Early Tuesday morning, Mr. Trump posted to Truth Social, vowing to purchase his own Tesla in support of Musk, and by the afternoon, with Musk by his side, picked out a new one in the White House driveway.

As the electric vehicle brand becomes increasingly politicized, Melillo fears people may take out their frustrations on his personal property.

"I don't care where you fall politically. Don't touch my car," he said.

Lele Wright, another Tesla owner who says she isn't a fan of the car or Musk, shares those concerns.

"I don't necessarily blame them, but like leave my car alone, OK?" Wright said.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 11: U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by White House Senior Advisor, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, and his son X Ã† A-Xii, speaks next to a Tesla Model Y, a Cyber Truck, and two Model S vehicles on the South Lawn of the White House on March 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke out against calls for a boycott of Elon Musk's companies and said he would purchase a Tesla vehicle in what he calls a 'show of confidence and support' for Elon Musk. Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

Some former Tesla drivers said they switched brands because they didn't want to be associated with Musk. Jennifer Kitchen, a self-described "tech lover" who lives in Washington Crossing, is one of them. She started leasing a Tesla in 2021.

"At the time, I did have a certain degree of respect for Elon Musk, because he really revolutionized the electric car industry," Kitchen said.

Kitchen, a physician, said she immediately lost respect for Musk in 2022, when Musk targeted former White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci on Twitter, saying "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci." That day, she said she started looking into how she could get out of her lease and eventually got another electric vehicle, a decision she doesn't regret.

"It's all a show for him. It's all a show for the MAGA supporters," Kitchen said of Musk.

Kitchen's departure from the brand mirrors that of singer Sheryl Crow, who posted a video of her Tesla being towed away, saying she no longer wanted to be associated with the company.

Melillo said that's the least of his concerns.

"I don't worry about how I look like driving a Tesla, that doesn't really matter to me," Melillo said.

Melillo said he voted for Mr. Trump and supports Musk, but that wasn't why he chose to buy the vehicle. He loves the features.

"So far, I've had an unbelievable experience with it," Melillo said.