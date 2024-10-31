Elon Musk doesn't show at Philadelphia hearing over super PAC's $1 million lottery for voters

Despite a judge's order that "all parties must be present," Tesla founder, X owner and billionaire Elon Musk did not appear in a Philadelphia courtroom Thursday after District Attorney Larry Krasner sued him over his super PAC's plan to award $1 million a day to voters in key battleground states in the 2024 election.

Krasner and members of his office joined attorneys for Musk in Judge Angelo Foglietta's civil courtroom at City Hall for a hearing Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

Musk's attorneys filed documents Wednesday night in the U.S. District Court in Philadelphia, a federal court, requesting the matter be moved to their jurisdiction – and out of the local Court of Common Pleas. A judge granted that transfer. But Krasner's attorneys contested that recommendation.

Later Thursday, a federal judge ordered Musk's legal team to file a response to Krasner's request that the matter be sent back to state court. The order says it must be done by 10 a.m. on Friday.

"We will proceed to federal court and we will address the issues there, and seek to have the matter remanded back to the state court. After all, this is a case that involves state law issues and I'll leave it at that," John Summers, an attorney for Krasner, said.

Musk, who has campaigned with former President Donald Trump, has donated tens of millions of dollars to America PAC, a super PAC formed this summer to support the Republican candidate.

The lottery award goes to signers of a petition asking voters to support free speech and the right to bear arms. According to the super PAC's website, at least 12 people have received $1 million awards, including four from Pennsylvania.

"The Philadelphia District Attorney is charged with protecting the public from public nuisances and unfair trade practices, including illegal lotteries. The DA is also charged with protecting the public from interference with the integrity of elections," Krasner said in a statement after the civil suit was announced.

Days before Krasner filed the suit, the Justice Department sent a letter to the super PAC warning that it may be violating federal laws about paying voters.

Musk ordered to attend court hearing over $1 million voter giveaway at 10AM this morning.



Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner did not answer questions. @CBSPhiladelphia @CBSNews https://t.co/ndRiaclqHm pic.twitter.com/63GARZ9lOO — Josh Sanders CBS Philadelphia (@JoshSandersX) October 31, 2024