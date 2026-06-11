Elmwood Park Zoo celebrates a century of history in Norristown

As Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, continues to preview America's 250th anniversary, a century-old staple persists to educate families about nature and conservation.

"The zoo's amazing," Elmwood Park Zoo executive director and CEO Al Zone said. "It's got a great story. We were founded in 1924 with a small collection of white-tailed deer. That's why we have the fountain here behind us."

Also, for decades, bison have found a place to rest here.

"This is Wendy," Zone said. "Wendy's one of the oldest bison in collection in any zoo across the country. Wendy was born here at Elmwood Park Zoo. Bison are one of those exhibit animals that have been here since the beginning."

Also here for years were elk like Sharon.

"She's an amazing animal, and it's exciting to feature these guys," Zone said. "Because, normally, everyone wants to hear about Noah and Reggie — the official live mascots of the Eagles. But these guys are so rich to the zoo's history, it's exciting to feature them."

And soon, the zoo will add 22 new acres as a bridge to the future.

"We're consolidating all our North American animals over there," Zone said, pointing to wooded land beyond a fence at the back of the zoo. "So, we're bringing in red wolf. We're bringing in bison, a much larger herd, elk, otter, alligator. It's going to be awesome, a lot of free amenities as well."

All this made Jennie Holten of Conshohocken excited to feed the giraffes and share her love of the zoo with her 1-year-old son Sean.

"It's awesome," she said. "Everything is so well-maintained. Everything is beautiful. There's a lot of different places to go, and more animals to see. It's really cool."

And to keep the celebration going, the zoo will have free admission on the Fourth of July. Registration is not required, but recommended.