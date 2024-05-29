Colorful jaguar statues unveiled at Elmwood Park Zoo to be installed throughout Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The sheets of 12 colorful jaguar statues came off Wednesday at the Elmwood Park Zoo before each sculpture headed to a different municipality in Montgomery County.

"Here they are," announced Zoo Development Director Jennifer Conti.

Staff unveiled the pieces to applause. Conti said the reveal helped celebrate a big milestone in the zoo's history.

"The zoo has been here for a hundred years. We have a lot of really exciting things going on, and we want to make sure we are here for another hundred years, and this is just a fun way to get the community involved with us," she said.

The sculptures, painted by local artists from across the county, currently stand in the zoo's Centennial Plaza. However, Conti said the pieces will not stay there.

"So, what we're going to do is spread the jaguars throughout the county to help people celebrate our anniversary to tie in the arts," Conti said.

One of the artists helping to celebrate was Chris Adams. His jaguar got a finishing touch from the kids at the Boys and Girls Club in Ambler, where his sculpture will soon stand.

"They just wanted spots all over," Adams said. "And at the top, it went back to the Boys and Girls Club, and some of the kids painted in some of the spots."

He is excited that his piece will inspire young artists for generations to come.

"It's nice that they can go back and say, 'I remember when maybe I did a spot up there.' And maybe, they will show their children," Adams said.

Artist Katy Keyes painted her statue to show what she finds most beautiful about North Wales. Keyes also loved the statues painted by her fellow artists.

"I think all the flowers and the little creatures on there are indicative of our neighborhood, I think. Beautiful. I think they're all beautiful," she said. "I have a couple of my favorites that I will keep in my pocket. But, I think they're all lovely."

Zoo officials said the installations will happen in various ceremonies throughout July.