Chilly Election Day morning in Philadelphia region before sunny afternoon. Here's the weather forecast.

You will want a light jacket heading out the door in the morning on Election Day in the Philadelphia region. Some areas will see temperatures begin in the upper 30s.

Watch for some patchy fog during the morning commute, but once that clears, sunglasses will be the accessory of choice. No umbrella needed. With light winds and plenty of afternoon sunshine, it's a great day to get outside, take a walk or even enjoy lunch outdoors. If you're heading to the polls, you'll have no issues, regardless of the time of day you choose to vote.

NEXT big weather changes

Our stretch of unusually warm November weather continues Wednesday, with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s. That's nearly 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Some morning fog is possible; otherwise, another beautiful and dry day for the 18th consecutive day.

Showers become increasingly likely during the day Thursday, mainly during the evening hours. Rain chances continue Thursday night and into Friday, bringing a change to the overall pattern and dry trend. Despite that, temps should still remain in the low 70s.

By the weekend, the system moves away and sunshine makes a comeback. Saturday looks pleasant with highs in the mid-60s, but a more noticeable cooldown arrives Sunday as temperatures settle back into the lower 60s, much closer to where we should be in early November.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: AM fog, mild Election Day. High 72, Low 46

Wednesday: AM fog, warm. High 75, Low 52

Thursday: PM rain showers. High 73, Low 60

Friday: Showers. High 71, Low 61

Saturday: Sunny. High 66, Low 55

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 60, Low 50

Monday: Shower chance. High 58, Low 48

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