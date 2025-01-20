2 shot at Philadelphia laundromat; person of interest in custody, police say

Eagles advance to NFC Championship, PHL impacted by winter weather, more | Digital Brief

A person of interest is in custody after two men were shot Monday morning at E-Laundromat in Southwest Philadelphia's Elmwood neighborhood, police said.

According to Philadelphia police, the double shooting happened just before 11:45 a.m. at the laundromat, which is on the corner of Elmwood Avenue and South 65th Street.

Two men, a 41-year-old and a 33-year-old, were both shot in the right leg and taken to a nearby hospital in University City by police, investigators said. Both men are in stable condition, according to police.

Investigators also recovered a weapon from the area.

Chopper 3 was over the laundromat Monday, where police tape was seen blocking off an area on the property.

Police ask that anyone with information on this shooting call PPD's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270. All tips will be confidential.