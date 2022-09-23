Watch CBS News
8-year-old girl rush to hospital after double shooting in North Philadelphia: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 8-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after a double shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North 13th Street.

Police say the girl was shot in the head and rushed to Temple University Hospital in the trauma unit. Police say she will be transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

According to police, a second victim, a man, showed up at Temple University with a gunshot wound to the leg.

There's no word on either the girl's or the man's conditions.

Temple University issued an alert to students warning them of a shooting near campus and to avoid the area.

It's unknown if police have made any arrests.

The investigation remains ongoing.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 9:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

