6-year-old New Jersey boy celebrated as hero for helping grandmother after she was hit by car

A 6-year-old boy in Atlantic County, New Jersey, is being hailed a hero for helping his grandmother after she was hit by a car.

"He's my best bud," Becky McCluskey said. "From the time I first saw him, we just connected. I'm the grandmother that likes to play."

"We usually do a lot of stuff together, and we get to sleep over a lot," Finn Mackenzie said.

On July 30, McCluskey and Finn were outside enjoying a bike ride together in Grandma's Egg Harbor Township neighborhood.

"He pulled up in the driveway, and I parked my bike on the side of the street, and I said, 'Do you want to keep riding, or do we want to change and go in the pool,'" McCluskey recalled.

Before they could decide what to do next, a driver slammed into McCluskey, knocking her to the ground.

"He was right there. He came running down to me holding my hand," McCluskey said as she looked at her grandson.

McCluskey didn't break any bones, but while she was on the ground in pain, Finn ran to tell his grandfather. He also went to the next-door neighbor's house and asked her to call 911. Then, he returned to his grandmother's side until help arrived.

"I knew 911 could help," Finn said.

Last week, Finn was honored for his selfless service, courage and compassion by the mayor, township committee and the police chief.

"Just very calm under pressure, I mean he did something that probably most 6-year-olds wouldn't have the awareness and level of responsibility to do," Egg Harbor Township Police Chief Fred Spano said.

"He's awesome, I'm just so proud of him," Kate Mackenzie, Finn's mom, said.

Last spring, Mackenzie said she started teaching her son how to call 911 and what to do during an emergency. She didn't expect him to put those lessons to use so quickly, but now Finn said when he grows up, he wants to be a police officer or a firefighter.

"Seeing them help her, seeing it in a different light, he really latched on to that. That meant a lot to him," Mackenzie said.

According to police, the driver was cited for careless driving.

As for McCluskey, she's still dealing with some pain but said time with Finn is the best medicine.