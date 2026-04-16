Pennsylvania's Edwards Freeman Nut Company continues to serve sweet memories for future generations

Montgomery County loads up on snacks and dessert to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary.

"Everybody loves chocolate-covered pretzels," Robert Nelson said. "Candy buttons. As a kid. These are my favorite. I love these."

The owner tried not to tear into the bag of confections at his Edwards Freeman Nut Company in Conshohocken.

"It's just an amazing place right now," he said among aisles and aisles of old-time and new-school candy.

There was even an old-fashioned peanut cart harking back to 1899, when the stand was first established in South Philadelphia.

"So, it was all nuts, basically," Nelson said. "I came in here about 30 years ago and added just about everything you can find."

After all this time, Edwards Freeman offered the treat that made them a destination more than a century ago.

"We still make all the different nut butters: peanut butter, cappuccino, cashew," Nelson said.

Nelson said he loved serving up memories for generation after generation.

"I've seen people start out as kids become parents, and grandparents," Nelson said. "It's like a family tradition. They always bring their families here every holiday, and then they start coming here as kids and as young adults and they bring their children here."

And with every tasty treat from candy to coffee, Nelson got the chance to carry history into the future for his family.

"It means a lot. It means they trust me," Nelson said. "I'll do everything I can to make this the best experience of your life."