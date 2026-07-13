14-year-old arrested, charged with killing delivery driver in North Philadelphia, police say

A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a delivery driver in Philadelphia last week, police said.

The teen was arrested on Friday and charged with murder, robbery and gun charges for the fatal shooting of Anshul Kuncha, 28, on June 5, police said.

Kuncha had just delivered a pizza to Raymond Rosen Homes when he was shot on the 2300 block of Edgley Street in North Philadelphia, police previously said. Officers found him in the street and rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

The driver worked for a pizzeria on the 2000 block of Ridge Avenue, according to police.

Police said robbery was the motive for the shooting.