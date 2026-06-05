Philadelphia delivery driver shot and killed after shooter orders pizza to abandoned apartment, police say

Police are investigating a shooting at a Philadelphia public housing complex after someone ordered a pizza and then fatally shot a delivery driver.

The shooting happened just after midnight Friday in the Raymond Rosen Homes, on the 2300 block of Edgley Street in North Philadelphia.

Police officers were called to the scene and found the victim, who had been shot in the head. The 28-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead before 1 a.m.

Investigators learned that someone had called in a pizza delivery order to a vacant unit in the housing complex. It appears the driver made the delivery to the property and was shot after leaving the building.

Philadelphia Housing Authority cameras caught the driver walking with the pizza order and being followed by two people wearing dark clothing and carrying a backpack.

The driver worked for a pizza place on the 2000 block of Ridge Avenue, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for more surveillance video that can help find the shooter or shooters.