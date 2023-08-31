Watch CBS News
Rally will call for body camera footage release in Eddie Irizarry shooting

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Rally will demand accountability for Eddie Irizarry shooting
Rally will demand accountability for Eddie Irizarry shooting 01:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Community members are holding a rally and march Thursday for Eddie Irizarry, a man who was shot and killed by a Philadelphia police officer while sitting in a car in Kensington earlier this month.

They plan to call for the release of police body camera footage of the incident, and criminal charges "to the fullest extent" against Mark Dial, the soon-to-be-dismissed officer who shot Irizarry.

Dial has been suspended for 30 days with intent to dismiss after he refused to cooperate with investigators, police leaders said.

"We will have a march. We're going to protest. Peacefully, but we do want to protest. We don't want his name to go in vain," Ana Cintron, Irizarry's aunt, said, 

The event will begin at Taller Puertorriqueño Thursday afternoon.

Irizarry, 27, was shot and killed by Philadelphia police while sitting in his Toyota on Willard Street.

The incident sparked outrage after police retracted their initial report saying he got out of his vehicle and lunged at officers with a knife following a traffic stop.

Surveillance video released by the family shows otherwise.

While officials say Dial would be suspended with intent to dismiss, loved ones are asking for the officer to face criminal charges.

"Just the fact that he was always willing to help, but at the same time he was very reserved. He didn't bother a soul," Cintron said.

That rally is set for 4:30 p.m. with a march that starts at 5 p.m. on North 5th Street.

There will also be a press conference with leaders of community groups in Philadelphia's 7th City Council district, as well as Eddie's loved ones.

