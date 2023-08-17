Philadelphia officer ID'd in deadly police shooting in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The identity of the Philadelphia police officer involved in a shooting that left a man dead in Kensington on Monday has been released.
Officials said the officer involved is Mark Dial, a five-year veteran of the department, who is currently assigned to the 24th District.
RELATED: Police change information about fatal shooting after viewing body camera footage: officials
After reviewing body camera footage, police determined that 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry never lunged at officers from outside his vehicle, like police originally reported.
The victim's family is speaking out, saying they want answers.
RELATED: Family of man killed by Philadelphia police officer demands justice
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.