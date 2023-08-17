Watch CBS News
Philadelphia officer ID'd in deadly police shooting in Kensington

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The identity of the Philadelphia police officer involved in a shooting that left a man dead in Kensington on Monday has been released.

Officials said the officer involved is Mark Dial, a five-year veteran of the department, who is currently assigned to the 24th District.

After reviewing body camera footage, police determined that 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry never lunged at officers from outside his vehicle, like police originally reported.

The victim's family is speaking out, saying they want answers.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 5:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

