Philadelphia officer ID'd in deadly police shooting in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The identity of the Philadelphia police officer involved in a shooting that left a man dead in Kensington on Monday has been released.

Officials said the officer involved is Mark Dial, a five-year veteran of the department, who is currently assigned to the 24th District.

After reviewing body camera footage, police determined that 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry never lunged at officers from outside his vehicle, like police originally reported.

The victim's family is speaking out, saying they want answers.

