Philadelphia police officer set to be fired after Eddie Irizarry fatal shooting: sources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial is expected to be fired after he fatally shot Eddie Irizarry in Kensington earlier this month, multiple sources told CBS News Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Dial will be suspended for 30 days and then afterwards the intention is to terminate his employment.

Earlier on Tuesday, attorneys for Irizarry's family released video from a Ring camera at a home on the block where he was killed Monday, Aug. 14.

The video shows Irizarry pull into a parking spot on East Willard Street near North Front Street. Shortly after, a Philly police vehicle pulled up alongside Irizarry.

Then, an officer, identified as Dial, gets out of the vehicle, gun drawn, and while approaching the car shouts at Irizarry to show his hands and may have shouted a warning about a weapon. The audio from the Ring cameras released Tuesday did not have clear audio.

The surveillance video then shows Dial and another officer dragging Irizarry out of the vehicle.

The video contradicts the initial police account that Irizarry was outside of the car and "lunged" at officers. Police changed their account of the shooting a day after reviewing body camera footage, which has yet to be released.

Attorney Shaka Johnson said the family was set to view police body cam video of the incident last Friday but alleges that invitation was rescinded by the district attorney's office, citing an ongoing investigation.

Johnson said without the ability to view the body camera video, the attorneys and family sought videos from the neighborhood.

"We'd be hypocrites if we unearthed something like this and didn't give it to the public in the way in which we asked the police to," Johnson said. "So that's exactly what we're attempting to do. We're asking for full transparency from the Philadelphia Police Department."

Johnson represented the family of Walter Wallace Jr., who was killed by police in West Philadelphia in October 2020.

In the aftermath of the police killing of Wallace, Philadelphia agreed to equip all officers with tasers.

"A crime took place, let's be clear -- a crime happened and they watched it, and we just sat here and we ripped the scab off again," Johnson said. "Those officers were outfitted with tasers. They had less lethal options on their duty belt. I don't see the reason for employing deadly force. … Six shots, rapid-fire at a person who rolls his window up on you and may have a pocket knife."

For Irizarry's family members, viewing the video again was a hard moment. His aunt Zoraida Garcia said her nephew was never in trouble and wants him to be remembered as a "good kid."

The Citizen Police Oversight Commission recommended Philadelphia police to fire Officer Dial on Tuesday.

"The commission came out and sent a letter to the Philadelphia Police Department calling for the termination from employment for Officer Dial, " Anthony Erace, Interim Executive Director of the Citizens Police Oversight Commission, said. "That was based on an evaluation of the available evidence. It was actually coincidental with the release of the public video."

Last week, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw addressed the issue of community trust after the narrative of the story changed.

Outlaw and Mayor Jim Kenney will hold a press conference at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday on the fatal shooting. Kenney responded with a brief statement:

"My thoughts are with the family of Eddie Irizarry as they grieve the loss of their loved one, and we know there are a lot of questions yet to be answered. We are committed to ensuring the integrity of the ongoing investigations and are unable to provide further comment at this time."